Team 7 extends lead in Friday Bowling League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met on Feb. 14.

Team 7 (Ralph Thornton, Alan Careddu, Mike Demichele, Rich Schwam) is in first place with a lead of nine points over Team 12 (Russ Jagoe, Dave Martini, John Campbell, John Verdeschi) and Team 16 (John Cowan, Mark Ryan, Tom Frazer, Art Pranger).

Jay Tyler rolled the single game scratch of 246.

Rich Schwam the three-game scratch series of 692.

Gerry Condone had the high individual game with handicap of 287.

Mike Bartolotta had the three-game series with handicap of 743.

Rich Schwam is the individual high average leader. John Verdeschi is at 201.68 and Manny Cabral is at 198.04.