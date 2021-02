The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League met on Jan. 26 at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 5 (Jim Rainey, Beecher Taylor, Ray Boratko, Robert Winston) is in first place with a six-point lead over Team 8 (Ed Monroe, Chuck Vento, Bob Burke, Guy Favreau).

Guy Favreau had the high scratch single game of 265 and the high single with handicap of 293.

Angelo Cordone bowled the series high of 650.

Ed Monroe had the handicap series of 731.

Bob Flemming is the high individual match point leader with 79 points.

Manny Cabral has the high individual average leader at 197.48.

Angelo Cordone is second at 197.38 and John Verdeschi is at 191.73.

On Jan. 19, Guy Favreau had a great day with the high scratch single game of 254, the high single with handicap of 283, and the series high of 626.

Drew Kennedy had the handicap series of 729.