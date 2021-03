The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on March 16.

Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) increased its first-place lead to four points over Team 3 (Ronald Rubano, Bob Vagnini, Ken Kanyuck, John Verdeschi).

Manny Cabral had a great day with the high-scratch single game of 248, the series of 674, and the handicap series of 743.

Carl Bluestein bowled the single with handicap of 276.

Bob Flemming is the high individual match point leader with 101 points.

Angelo Cordone has the league’s high Individual average at 197.38.

Manny Cabral is second at 195.72 and John Verdeschi is at 194.40.