Team 4 holds tight lead in Friday Bowling League

Team 4 (Dick Stein, Tom Constantino, Ivan Bicocchi, Ray Boratko) holds a one-point lead over Team 1 (Randy Burnham, Bill Anzellotti, Andy Deyulio, Bob Burke) and Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) after action in the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League on Nov. 6.

Dennis Surmaczewicz had the high single game scratch of 255 and the high game with handicap of 290,

Manny Cabral had the high series scratch with 659.

Bob Wolfe had the series with handicap of 771.

Manny Cabral is the individual high average leader at 199.17.

Guy Favreau is at 191.50 and John Verdeschi is at 191.06.

Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Ed Kane, Tom Frazer, Bob Beck) bowled a new season-high team handicap game of 993.