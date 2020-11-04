Team 4 builds on Tuesday bowling lead

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling on Oct. 27 competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

The results have Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) in first place with an 18-point lead over Team 9 (Tim Mahoney, Lou Rybar, Guy Favreau, Bob Fleming).

George Chiodo had the high scratch single game of 237.

Angelo Cordone had the high three-game series of 625.

Tom Frazer had the high single with handicap of 290 and the series with handicap of 732.

Bob Fleming is the high individual match point leader with 36 points.

Angelo Cordone is the high Individual average leader with 199.17.

Manny Cabral is second at 198.50 and John Verdeschi is at 194.00.

Team 4 set the new season-high single game team score of 759.