Team 4 bowling lead narrowed

Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) saw its first-place lead cut to three points over Team 9 (Tim Mahony, Lou Rybar, Guy Favreau, Bob Fleming) when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Nov. 10.

Bob Beck had the high scratch single game of 255 and the high single with handicap of 285.

Angelo Cordone had the high three-game series of 633, and Ray Boratko the series with handicap of 734.

Bob Fleming is the high individual match point leader with 44 points.

Angelo Cordone is the high individual average leader with 199.50.

Manny Cabral is second at 197.80 and John Verdeschi third at 192.77.