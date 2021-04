Team 3 (Ronald Rubano, Bob Vagnini, Ken Kanyuck, John Verdeschi) moved into first place by eight points over Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) in the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League on April 6.

Bob Burke had the high-scratch single game of 244 and the single with handicap of 282.