Team 18 sets three Friday Bowling League marks

Team 5 (Tony Cornell, Mike Critser, Ivan Bicocchi, Carl Bluestein) is in first place with 12 points for a two-point lead over Team 4 (Beecher Taylor, Ralph Keese, Paul Jackson, Bob Beck) after one week of Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League action.

Bob Burke hit the High Individual Scratch Game of 248 and the High Individual Game with Handicap of 285.

Rich Schwam had the three-game scratch series of 625.

Mark Paskus rolled the series with Handicap of 739.

Team 18 (Mark Paskus, Warren Edwards, Robert Winston, Bob Burke) set the season high for Team scratch game of 764, the Team scratch series of 2,128 and the Team handicap series of 2,755.