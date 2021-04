Team 13 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Bob Wolfe, Dick Volpe, Rich Schwam) holds a three-point lead over Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) in the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League.

Rich Schwam bowled the high single game scratch of 237 and the high series scratch of 664 when the league met on April 16.