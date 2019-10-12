https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Team-12-leads-way-in-Tuesday-Bowling-League-14516876.php
Team 12 leads way in Tuesday Bowling League
The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Oct. 1 found Team 12 (Ed Monroe, Dave Martini, Ivo Pozezanac, George Chiodo) in first place with 81 points for a six-point lead over Team 13 (Bob Frazer, Bob Wolfe, Mark Ryan, Angelo Cordone).
John Verdeschi rolled the high scratch single game with 235 and the high three-game series of 630.
Beecher Taylor had the high single game with handicap of 282.
Ivo Pozezanac had the series with handicap of 768.
Team 12 rolled a new season high series with handicap of 2,745.
Mark Paskus is the High Individual Match Point leader with 20 points, followed by George Chiodo and Robert Winston at 18 points.
