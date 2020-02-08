Team 12 increases lead in Tuesday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling took place at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Feb. 4.

Team 14 (Paul Schuerlein, Greg Babash, Ernie Santo, Carl Bluestein) increased its first-place lead to 12 points over Team 10 (Ronald Rubano, Alan Careddu, Bob Oleyar, Mike Bartolotta).

Carl Bluestein rolled the scratch single game of 237.

Henry Giller rolled the three-game series scratch of 624.

Ken Kanyuck had the single game with handicap of 281.

Guy Favreau had the three-game with handicap of 754.

Drew Kennedy is the high individual match point leader with 82 points.

The league’s individual high average is Manny Cabral at 196.89.

John Verdeschi is at 194.25 and Angelo Cordone is at 193.62.

Team 11 (Ray Williams, Joe Alacron, John Campbell, Guy Favreau) rolled the season-high team handicap game of 1,009.