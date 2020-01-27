Taylor, Holden lead Trumbull boys past Westhill

Trumbull defeated Westhill, 65-58, in an FCIAC boys’ basketball game on Monday.

Quentar Taylor scored 19 points and Cape Holden had 16 for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.

Andrew Cutter had 8 rebounds, Mileeq Green 7 rebounds, Jake Gruttadauria 6 rebounds and Taylor 6 assists.

TRUMBULL 65, WESTHILL 58

Westhill

Omari Lewis 0 0-0 0

Jeyson Slade 1 8-10 10

Chris Gattuso 2 0-0 5

Aiden Lomotte 0 0-0 0

Ben Pennella 5 0-1 10

Jack McHale 0 0-0 0

Nick Lappas 4 0-0 11

Anthony Andrade 1 0-1 2

John Fellus 0 0-0 0

Ryder Kurtz 3 1-4 7

Greyson Miller 5 1-2 13

Totals 21 10-18 58

3 Pointers: Lappas 3, Miller 2, Gattuso 1

Trumbull

Mileeq Green 4 0-0 8

Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0

Connor Johnston 1 0-0 2

Johnny McCain 1 2-2 5

Cape Holden 5 2-2 16

Andrew Cutter 3 3-4 9

Jake Gruttadauria 3 0-0 6

Quentar Taylor 8 2-4 19

Totals 25 9-12 65

3 Pointers: Holden 4, McCain 1, Taylor 1

Westhill 8 18 18 14 58

Trumbull 13 15 16 21 65