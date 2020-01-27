Taylor, Holden lead Trumbull boys past Westhill
Trumbull defeated Westhill, 65-58, in an FCIAC boys’ basketball game on Monday.
Quentar Taylor scored 19 points and Cape Holden had 16 for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles.
Andrew Cutter had 8 rebounds, Mileeq Green 7 rebounds, Jake Gruttadauria 6 rebounds and Taylor 6 assists.
TRUMBULL 65, WESTHILL 58
Westhill
Omari Lewis 0 0-0 0
Jeyson Slade 1 8-10 10
Chris Gattuso 2 0-0 5
Aiden Lomotte 0 0-0 0
Ben Pennella 5 0-1 10
Jack McHale 0 0-0 0
Nick Lappas 4 0-0 11
Anthony Andrade 1 0-1 2
John Fellus 0 0-0 0
Ryder Kurtz 3 1-4 7
Greyson Miller 5 1-2 13
Totals 21 10-18 58
3 Pointers: Lappas 3, Miller 2, Gattuso 1
Trumbull
Mileeq Green 4 0-0 8
Lance Walsh 0 0-0 0
Connor Johnston 1 0-0 2
Johnny McCain 1 2-2 5
Cape Holden 5 2-2 16
Andrew Cutter 3 3-4 9
Jake Gruttadauria 3 0-0 6
Quentar Taylor 8 2-4 19
Totals 25 9-12 65
3 Pointers: Holden 4, McCain 1, Taylor 1
Westhill 8 18 18 14 58
Trumbull 13 15 16 21 65