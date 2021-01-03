Tatum lifts Celtics past Pistons for weekend split MATT SCHOCH, Associated Press Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 5:54 p.m.
1 of7 Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, drives against Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. Jose Juarez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. Jose Juarez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, center, drives between Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, left, and guard Josh Jackson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. Jose Juarez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) prepares to shoot past Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. Jose Juarez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, left, throws up a shot over Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. Jose Juarez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, left, drives against Mason Plumlee during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. Jose Juarez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, left, drives against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. Jose Juarez/AP Show More Show Less
Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then tied up the Detroit veteran on the other end to help the Boston Celtics beat the Pistons 122-120 on Sunday for a weekend split.
Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points. He hit a late 3-pointer and was 13 of 16 from the field, two nights after his late miss sealed a loss in the opener in Detroit.