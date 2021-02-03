Tatum, Celtics hold off Curry and Warriors for 111-107 win JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 1:50 a.m.
1 of10 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, shoots next to Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker goes to the basket as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Boston Celtics forward Tristan Thompson, right, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins dunks against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Injured Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman watches players warm up for an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, top, passes the ball while defended by Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens yells to players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures to players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Boston Celtics huddle during the national anthem before an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 27 points in picking up the offensive slack for Boston without injured Marcus Smart, and the Celtics withstood another scoring spree by Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 111-107 on Tuesday night.
Curry scored 38 points with seven 3-pointers and joined late Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as the only Warriors to score 17,000 points for the franchise.