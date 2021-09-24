Tatis' homer lifts Padres over Braves 6-5 in suspended game BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer Sep. 24, 2021 Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 10:57 p.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and the staggering San Diego Padres beat the NL East-leading Braves 6-5 Friday night in the resumption of a game that was suspended due to rain in Atlanta on July 21.
The Braves' lead over the Phillies fell to one game after Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh 8-6.