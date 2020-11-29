Tashua’s Manny Cabral bowls season-best frames

Manny Cabral did it all with new season-highs with the scratch single game of 289, the high single with handicap of 309, the high three-game series of 697, and he also had the series with handicap of 757 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes on Nov. 17.

Team 4 (Mark Ryan, Ray Kosc, Andy Deyulio, George Chiodo) increased its lead to six points over Team 9 (Tim Mahony, Lou Rybar, Guy Favreau, Bob Flemming).

Bob Flemming is the high individual match point leader with 48 points.

Manny Cabral is now the high individual average leader with 200.94, followed by Angelo Cordone (199.73) and John Verdeschi (192.24).

Team 1 (Bob Farrell, Bob Chasse, Bob Wolfe, Manny Cabral) set a new season-high with a team single-game scratch of 812 and team handicap single game of 1,036.