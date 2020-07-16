Tashua hosts 35th Lou Riccio Tournament

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club fielded two-man teams in the 35th Annual Lou Riccio Memorial Tournament at Tashua Knolls Golf Course on July 8.

This tournament is played in honor of Lou Riccio Sr., who was a president and founder of the Tashua Knolls Seniors Men's (golf) Club, and his wife Lucy Beatrice (Cubelli) Riccio, who passed away June 23 at the age of 104.

The Low Gross winners were Richard Frank and Michael McGraw with a score of 74. Roger Farbryk and Don Pollack took second with a 78 and Angelo Cordone and Bob Wolfe placed third with a 79.

The Low Net winners had Ed Smythe and Gary Skrinar with a score of 56. Placing second were Charles Gould and Gerry Onofrio with 57. In third place were Joe Flewellyn and Peter Fatsy with a score of 60.

MEMBER-MEMBER TOURNEY

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club kicked off its 2020 season at Tashua Knolls Golf Course with a Member-Member tournament that had approximately 84 players participate on June 17.

The initial winners were Jim Menge and Clinton Vogel with a 71.

In second place were Joe Caselli and Tom Terriault with a 71, in third place was Bob Wolfe and Angelo Cordone with a 71, followed by Dick Lund and Art Pranger with a 73, William Cole and Phil Caliendo with a 73, and Jim Peloquin and George Leka at 74.