Tashua board golf tourney boosts fine scores

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament of Sept. 18 was played on a beautiful cool day at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Len Szturma with a 77 gross, Jim Brodie finished second with an 82 and Don Cline finished third with an 82.

Winning Low Net (White Tees) was Gerald Onofrio with a net 62. Bob Kocaba finished in second with a 63. Third place went to Mark Ryan with a 64. Joe Deluca took fourth with a 65. Art Levitan had a 68 for fifth place. Gary Skrinar had a 69 for sixth place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) saw Chuck Millot in first place with a net 56. Second place went to John DiBella with a 60. Third place found Bob Wolfe with a 61. Finishing fourth with a 63 was Robert Mongillio. In fifth place was Tom Therriault with a 64. In sixth place was Bill Clark with a 64.

Exceptional performances were turned in by Bob Walton (85 gross score) and John DiBella (81 gross score), who both shot below their respective ages.

The closest to the pin contests were won by Chuck Milloti on the 3rd hole at 13 feet 2 inches and on hole 17 by Carl Barton at 6 feet 7 inches.