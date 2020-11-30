Tashua Team 9 leads Friday Bowling League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League results of Nov. 27 has Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) increase its first-place lead over Team 13 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Bob Wolfe, Ken Kanyuck, Rich Schwam) to 8 points.

Gerry Cordone had the high single game scratch of 236.

Manny Cabral had the high series scratch with 606.

Walter Hart had the high game with handicap of 290 and the series with handicap of 769.

Manny Cabral is the individual high average leader at 195.56.

Guy Favreau is at 191.89 and John Verdeschi is at 191.11.