The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League results of Jan. 8 has Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral) in first place by six points over Team 8 (Paul Schuerlein, Pepe Cruz, Dean Coronis, Bob Flemming).

Bob Flemming had the high single game scratch of 250, and the high game with handicap of 291.