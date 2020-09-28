Tashua Senior Men’s Tuesday bowling results

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club 2020-21 Tuesday Bowling competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Sept. 22.

The results have Team 10 (Gary Robenseifer, Jim Menge, Alan Careddu, Angelo Cordone) with 56 points for a 3-point lead over Team 1 (Bob Farrell, Bob Chasse, Bob Wolfe, Manny Cabral) and a 4-point lead over Team 3 (Ronald Rubano, Bob Vagnini, Ken Kanyuck, John Verdeschi).

Bob Burke rolled the high scratch single game of 234.

Manny Cabral had the top three-game series of 640.

Ray Boratko is the high Individual match point leader with 14 points.

The Friday Bowling League will resume on Oct. 22.