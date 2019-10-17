Tashua Senior Men’s Club finishes golf season

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club end of season Board Tournament on Oct. 16 was played in cold weather at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

James Costello won the White Tees competition with a score of 62.

In second place was James Menge (63), followed by Joseph Deluca (67), Robert Winston (67) and John Hofbauer (67).

Angelo Cordone was first with a score of 60 in the Green Tees competition.

In second place was Art Pranger (62), followed by John Ghent (65), Bill Smith (66) and Joseph Banas (67).

James Menge was winner of the closest to the pin on Hole #6 at 20.8 feet.

The winner for the closest to the pin on Hole #17 was Art Pranger at 5.6 feet.