Tashua Senior Men’s Club conduct Member-Member event

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club held a Member-Member golf tournament on Sept. 25.

The winners for the Low Net (White Tees) were Len Szturma and Mick Madigan in first place with a gross 75. Bob Tavella and Joe DeLuca finished in second with a 78. Third place went to Jim Sparks and Dick Wilsey with a 79. Sam Cicalo and John Siano took fourth with an 81. Rick Frank and Joe Flewellyn had an 81 for fifth place. Rick Pasco and Larry Bush had an 82 for sixth place. In seventh place with a gross 85 were Joe Banas and John DiBella.

The Low Net (Green Tees) saw Jack Timchak and Gary Montabana in first place with a net 54. Second place went to John Sullivan and Mike McCarthy with a 56. Third place found Tony Guzzi and John Strich with a 57. Finishing fourth with a 57 were Bob Walton and John Thelen. In fifth place were Carm Ragosa and Jim Mohan with a 58. In sixth place were Jack Brennan and Tom Kascak with a 59. In seventh place were Jerry Gregory and Ammar Amirouche with a net 59.