Tashua Knolls hosts J. J. Mulry Memorial Golf Tournament

The J. J. Mulry Memorial Golf Tournament was held at the Tashua Knolls Golf Course on Wednesday, June 24. It was 2-man Best Ball, Gross, and Net competition.

In the Gross competition, first place went to Leon Szturma and Len Scaperotta with a 76. In second place were Jim Costello and Frank Chudy with a score of 77 and in third place were Jack Timchak and Gary Montanans with a 79.

In the Net competition, first place went to Paul Wettenstein and Steve Dowling with a score of 57. Rick Frank and Pete Fatsy placed second with a 58, and in third place were John Coniglio and Phil Caliendo with a 60.