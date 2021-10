The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament was played at Tashua Knolls Golf Course on Oct. 20.

The gross winner was Jack Timchak with a 77 and in second place with an 80 was Robert Tavella.

In first place for the White Tees was Charles Gould with a net 61.

In second place was Mark Ryan with a 66. He was followed by Jim Menge 67, Bob Tavella 71, Joe DeLuca 71 and Don Cline 72.

The Low Net winner for the Green Tees was Bill Smith with a net 69. Second place was Bob Kilton with a net 72, followed by Gerald Orofrio 74, Bob Vagnini 74, Roger Fabryk 74 and Tom Constantino 74.

The closest to the pin on Hole 3 was Bill Smith at 10 feet.

The closest to Hole 12 was Art Pranger.