Tashua Knolls’ Senior bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club 2019-20 Tuesday Bowling kicked off a new season with 16 four-man teams competing at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Sept. 10.

The initial results found Team 16 (Sam Caiola, Jim Rainey, Terry Guth, Chris Barrett) in first place with 23 points and a lead of four points. Second place had three teams tied with 19 points. The high scratch single game was rolled by Terry Guth with 246. He also had the high three game series of 628.

The Friday Bowling League will resume its year on Oct. 4.