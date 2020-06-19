Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club tees off

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club kicked off its 2020 season at Tashua Knolls Golf Course with a Member-Member tournament that had approximately 84 players participate on June 17.

The initial winners were Jim Menge and Clinton Vogel with a 71.

In second place were Joe Caselli and Tom Terriault with a 71, in third place was Bob Wolfe and Angelo Cordone with a 71, followed by Dick Lund and Art Pranger with a 73, William Cole and Phil Caliendo with a 73, and Jim Peloquin and George Leka at 74.