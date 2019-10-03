Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Oct. 1 saw Team 12 (Ed Monroe, Dave Martini, Ivo Pozezanac, George Chiodo) in first place with 81 points for a six-point over Team 13 (Bob Frazer, Bob Wolfe, Mark Ryan, Angelo Cordone).

The high scratch single game was rolled by John Verdeschi with 235, who also had the high three-game series of 630.

Beecher Taylor had the high single game with handicap of 282 and Ivo Pozezanac had the series with handicap of 768.

Team 12 rolled a new season-high series with a handicap of 2,745.

Mark Paskus is the High Individual Match Point leader with 20 points, followed by George Chiodo and Robert Winston at 18 points.