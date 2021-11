The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Nov. 19.

Team 12 (Mark Paskus, Pepe Cruz, Ray Boratko, Mike Bartolotta) is tied for first place with Team 5 (Randy Burnham, Bob Sadowski, Alan Careddu, Dennis Submaczewic).

John Verdeschi bowled the single game scratch of 235 and the series scratch of 643.

Randy Burnham had the handicap single game of 280 and Bob Sadowski bowled the handicap series of 746.

Dan Maniscalco has the high individual average of 217.43. Rich Schwam is in second (202.38) and Bob Beck in third (199.57).

Team 5 bowled the season high with a scratch game of 824, the team scratch series of 2,222 and the team handicap game of 1,013.

Team 6 (John Annick, Drew Kennedy, Terry Muth, Bob Beck) bowled the best team handicap series of 2,805.

On Nov. 12, Dan Maniscalco bowled the single game scratch of 245 and the series scratch of 712. Randy Burnham had the handicap single game of 286 and the handicap series of 765.

Tuesday bowling

Team 12 (Joe Flewellyn, Mark Paskus, Terry Guth, Robert Winston) took over first place with a two-point lead over Team 2 (Hugh Norton, Alan Careddu, Noel Gabrielle, Bob Beck).

Dan Maniscalco had the high scratch single game of 265, the single game with handicap 287, the three-game series of 700 and the three-game series with handicap of 766.

The individual high match points is led by Dan Maniscalco and Tom Constantino with 40 points.

Dan Maniscalco is the high average leader at 198.83. He is followed by John Verdeschi at 194.83 and Bob Beck at 191.80.

On Nov. 9, Ivo Pozezanac had the high scratch single game of 266, the single game with handicap 315 (a new season-high) and the three-game series with handicap of 757. Bob Beck bowled the three-game series of 626.