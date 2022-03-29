Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling results

George Salmon did it all with the high scratch single game of 258, the three-game series of 652, the single game with handicap of 285, and the three-game series with handicap of 733., when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club met at Nutmeg Bowl in Fairfield on March 15.

Team 9 (Paul Schuerlein, Ivo Pozezanac, Mark Ryan, John Verdeschi) moved into first place with a nine-point lead over Team 4 (Gary Robenseifer, John Campbell, Bob Burke, Ray Boratko) and Team 6 (Ron Rubano, Bob Wolfe, Tom Frazer, Gerry Cordone).