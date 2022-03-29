Skip to main content
Sports

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling results

George Salmon did it all with the high scratch single game of 258, the three-game series of 652, the single game with handicap of 285, and the three-game series with handicap of 733., when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club met at Nutmeg Bowl in Fairfield on March 15.

Team 9 (Paul Schuerlein, Ivo Pozezanac, Mark Ryan, John Verdeschi) moved into first place with a nine-point lead over Team 4 (Gary Robenseifer, John Campbell, Bob Burke, Ray Boratko) and Team 6 (Ron Rubano, Bob Wolfe, Tom Frazer, Gerry Cordone).

Dan Maniscalco with 98 points is high individual match-points leader. Dan Maniscalco is the high average leader at 201.47, followed by John Verdeschi at 199.31 and Noel Gabrielle at 193.94.

Friday bowling

Team 5 (Randy Burnham, Bob Sadowski, Alan Careddu, Dennis Surmaczewicz ) is in first place with an eight-point lead over Team 12 (Mark Paskus, PepeCruz, Ray Boratko, Mike Bartolotta).

Dennis Surmaczewicz bowled the single-game scratch of 235 and the series scratch of 615. Ray Boratko and Ron Rubato bowled the single game with handicap of 263 and Ray the series with handicap of 707.

Dan Maniscalco has the high individual average of 213.63, Dennis Surmaczewicz is in second with 203.02 and John Verdeschi is in third place is at 195.02.