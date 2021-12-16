Skip to main content
Sports

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

Dan Maniscalco bowled the single game scratch of 239., Dennis Surmaczewicz bowled the series scratch of 653 and the handicap series of 735, and Art Pranger had the handicap single game of 276 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met Dec. 10 at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 5 (Randy Burnham,10 Bob Sadowski, Alan Careddu, Dennis Surmaczewicz) increased its first-place lead to 11 over Team 4 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Ken Kanyuck, Ray Saksa, Dan Maniscalco) and Team 12 (Mark Paskus, Pepe Cruz, Ray Boratko, Mike Bartolotta).

Dan Maniscalco has the high individual average of 214.90. Rich Schwam is in second with 203.47. In third place is Dennis Surmaczewicz at 202.40.

Team 5 had a new season-high for team scratch series of 2,280.

Team 10 (Jim Rainey, Bob Chasse, Noel Gabrielle, Art Pranger) set a new season-high for the team handicap series of 2,824.

Tuesday Bowling League

More for you

Team 12 (Joe Flewellyn, Mark Paskus, Terry Guth, Robert Winston) took over first place with a two-point lead on Team 10 (Rick Frank, Bob Vagnini, Jim Menge, Dan Maniscalco).

Dan Maniscalco had the high scratch single game of 278 (a new season-high), the three-game series of 694, and the single-game with handicap of 295.

Rick Chiappetta bowled the three-game series with handicap of 765.

Dan Maniscalco with 56 points leads in individual high match points.

Maniscalco is the high average leader at 204.00, followed by John Verdeschi at 199.42 and Bob Beck at 192.69.