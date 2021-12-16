Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

Dan Maniscalco bowled the single game scratch of 239., Dennis Surmaczewicz bowled the series scratch of 653 and the handicap series of 735, and Art Pranger had the handicap single game of 276 when the Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met Dec. 10 at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 5 (Randy Burnham,10 Bob Sadowski, Alan Careddu, Dennis Surmaczewicz) increased its first-place lead to 11 over Team 4 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Ken Kanyuck, Ray Saksa, Dan Maniscalco) and Team 12 (Mark Paskus, Pepe Cruz, Ray Boratko, Mike Bartolotta).