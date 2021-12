The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League met at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Nov. 26.

Team 5 (Randy Burnham, Bob Sadowski, Alan Careddu, Dennis Submaczewic) is in first place over Team 12 (Mark Paskus, Pepe Cruz, Ray Boratko, Mike Bartolotta).

Rich Schwam bowled the single game scratch of 258, John Verdeschi bowled the series scratch of 649, Bob Burke had the handicap single game of 287 and Ray Saska bowled the handicap series of 761.

Dan Maniscalco has the high individual average of 215.21. Rich Schwam is in second with 202.38. In third place is Bob Beck at 199.17.

Tuesday bowling

Team 10 (Rick Frank, Bob Vagnini, Jim Menge, Dan Maniscalco) took over first place with a five-point lead over Team 12 (Joe Flewellyn, Mark Paskus, Terry Guth, Robert Winston) in the Tuesday Bowling League on Nov. 23.

Dan Maniscalco had the high scratch single game of 275, a new season-high, the single game with handicap 294, the three-game series of 663.

Joe Flewellyn bowled the three-game series with handicap of 812.

The individual high match points are led by Dan Maniscalco with 46 points.

Dan Maniscalco is the high average leader at 200.85, followed by John Verdeschi at 13.74 and Bob Winston at 190.48.