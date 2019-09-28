Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Sept. 24. In first place with 60 points is Team 2 (Mark Paskus, Tony Cornell, Al Kohlbacker, Robert Winston) for a one-point lead over Team 12 (Ed Monroe, Dave Martini, Ivo Pozezanac, George Chiodo).

The high scratch single game was rolled by John Verdeschi with 256.

George Chiodo had the high three-game series of 630.

Team 1 (John Sembrot, Bob Chasse, Jim Menge, John Verdeschi) rolled the High Single Team score of 725, as did Team 7 (Peter Pappas, Ron Vitale, Ken Kanyuck, Ray Saska).

The Team Series of 956 was rolled by Team 1.

Mark Paskus is the High Individual Match Point leader with 18 points.