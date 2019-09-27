Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Sept. 17, found Team 16 (Sam Caiola, Jim Rainey, Terry Guth, Chris Barrett) in first place with 43 points for a lead of three points over Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Ralph Keese, Drew Kennedy, Art Pranger) and Team 5 (Ron Bianchi, Chuck Vento, Sam Cicalo, Bob Beck).

The high scratch single game was rolled by Ray Saska with 252.

John Verdeschi had the high three-game series of 682.

Mark Paskus is the High Individual Match Point leader with 12 points.