Tarleton St. 43, New Mexico St. 17

Tarleton St. 23 10 7 3 — 43 New Mexico St. 7 0 3 7 — 17 First Quarter TSU_Burston 70 run (Hernandez kick), 14:36. TSU_Douglas 86 pass from Burston (Hernandez kick), 11:31. NMS_Price 94 kickoff return (Albertson kick), 11:19. TSU_safety, 6:51. TSU_Burston 21 run (Hernandez kick), 3:29. Second Quarter TSU_Douglas 29 pass from Burston (Hernandez kick), 7:16. TSU_FG Guzman 35, :00. Third Quarter TSU_Rosemond 3 run (Hernandez kick), 14:11. NMS_FG Albertson 27, 1:56. Fourth Quarter TSU_FG Guzman 34, 13:38. NMS_Downs 27 pass from Jo.Johnson (Albertson kick), 3:28. A_0. ___ TSU NMS First downs 24 14 Rushes-yards 50-249 27-54 Passing 252 187 Comp-Att-Int 15-29-0 17-31-3 Return Yards 1 172 Punts-Avg. 7-40.0 7-39.3 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 6-50 12-121 Time of Possession 35:40 24:20 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Tarleton St., Burston 4-79, Kelley 10-60, Skinner 17-55, Rosemond 14-49, Bridges 1-6, Franks 4-0. New Mexico St., Price 14-31, Anderson 5-12, Jo.Johnson 8-11. PASSING_Tarleton St., Burston 15-29-0-252. New Mexico St., Jo.Johnson 17-31-3-187. RECEIVING_Tarleton St., Douglas 7-190, Ware 3-33, Roberson 3-8, Cooper 1-11, Thomas 1-10. New Mexico St., Warner 5-77, Downs 5-53, Harrity 3-31, Price 2-(minus 1), Bodison 1-22, Garcia-Castaneda 1-5. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tarleton St., Guzman 41.