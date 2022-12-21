Tarleton St. 114, Huston 56

Chatman 4-10 0-0 9, Hallmon 0-2 1-2 1, Ellis 5-12 2-4 15, Kelly 2-6 1-3 6, Reimer 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 1-6 0-1 2, Scott 3-7 2-4 10, Shelton 2-3 0-0 6, Burroughs-Chandler 1-3 1-3 3, Harmon 2-2 0-0 4, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 7-17 56.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run