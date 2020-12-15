Tara VanDerveer becomes winningest women's basketball coach MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Dec. 15, 2020 Updated: Dec. 15, 2020 11:10 p.m.
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women's college basketball coach Tuesday night, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as No. 1 Stanford romped to a 104-61 victory over Pacific.
Dressed casually in all black, VanDerveer received the game ball after the final buzzer. Her dancing players chanted “Tara! Tara!” and gave her a new pullover reading “T-DAWG” to celebrate the latest milestone for the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm and 42nd overall as a college head coach.
MICHAEL WAGAMAN