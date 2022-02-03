Tanev's 4-point game leads Calgary to 4-2 win over Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz (AP) — Christopher Tanev scored the go-ahead goal and had three assists, Blake Coleman scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games.

Elias Lindholm also scored, and Jacob Markstrom had 24 saves for Calgary, which had 50 shots on goal.

Coleman scored three minutes into the game and added his second score with eight minutes remaining.

Clayton Keller and Alex Galchenyuk scored for the Coyotes, Arizona and goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 46 saves, including a franchise-record 24 in the first period while facing a franchise-record 26 shots.

Clayton Keller, Arizona’s All-Star, added an assist and extended his points streak to six games, tying a career high. He has three goals and five assists during the streak.

Galchenyuk had his second goal in as many games, and he was the only scorer in the shootout in Coyotes’ 3-2 victory at Colorado on Tuesday, which snapped the Avalanche’s 10-game winning streak and 18-game home win streak.

Arizona had a two-man advantage after pulling its goalie and a Calgary penalty, but could not score.

Coleman scored from the right circle less than three minutes into the game to give the Flames a 1-0 lead, scoring five seconds after the Coyotes killed off a slashing penalty on Lawson Crouse, who could not get back into the play.

Galchenyuk tied the game at 1-all at 8:34 of the first period. He tipped in a wrist shot from Jacob Chychrun from the right point.

Lindholm made it 2-1 with 10 seconds remaining in the first period, flipping a wrist shot from the right circle in the far side after controlling Johnny Caudreau’s pass from behind the net.

Keller’s quick wrist slot from the slot after a centering pass from Nick Schmaltz tied it at 2-2 less than five minutes into the second period.

Tanez gave the Flames a 3-2 lead at 15:15 of the third when his shot from the right point got through a screen by Andrew Mangiapane in front of the net and past Vejmelka.

NOTES: Calgary D Erik Gudbranson and Arizona F Liam O’Brien received five-minute penalties for fighting midway through the first period, squaring off after O’Brien checked Gudbranson into the boards behind the Calgary net. Gudbranson immediately challenged O’Brien and two traded punches before Gudbranson knocked O’Brien to the ice and officials intervened. O’ Brien leads the league with 94 penalty minutes … Arizona is 2-8 in the second game of back-to-backs. Calgary is 4-2-1. … At the halfway point of the season, the Flames led the Pacific Division with a plus-30 goal differential.

UP NEXT

Calgary: Hosts Vegas on Wednesday.

Arizona: Plays at Vancouver on Tuesday.

