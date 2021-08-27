Tampa Bay-Baltimore Runs

Rays first. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Nelson Cruz called out on strikes. Wander Franco walks. Austin Meadows singles to shallow center field. Wander Franco to third. Yandy Diaz singles to left field. Austin Meadows to second. Wander Franco scores. Joey Wendle singles to shallow left field. Yandy Diaz to second. Austin Meadows to third. Manuel Margot singles to shallow center field. Joey Wendle to third. Yandy Diaz scores. Austin Meadows scores. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 0.