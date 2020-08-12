https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Tampa-Bay-8-Boston-2-15477113.php
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2
|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|7
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|a-Lowe ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martínez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|b-Tsutsugo ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Lin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Araúz 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|101
|000
|600
|—
|8
|Boston
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
DP_Tampa Bay 3, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 6. 2B_Brosseau (3), Margot (5), Lowe (5), Renfroe (3), Vázquez (2). 3B_Chavis (1). HR_Brosseau (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Kittredge
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Curtiss, W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alvarado, H, 2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loup
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Boston
|Pérez, L, 2-2
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Brice
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Stock
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Covey
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Alvarado (Moreland), Loup (Benintendi).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:25.
