Sports

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 6 4 Totals 42 3 10 3
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Semien 2b 6 0 0 0
Ramírez ph-rf 2 1 1 1 Seager ss 6 0 2 0
Margot lf 5 0 0 0 Garver dh 4 0 0 0
Choi 1b 4 0 1 1 Culberson pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Díaz 3b 2 0 1 0 Heim ph 1 0 0 0
Arozarena dh 5 1 1 1 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0
Walls ss 5 0 0 0 García cf 5 0 1 1
Phillips rf-cf 4 1 0 0 Huff c 3 1 2 1
Mejía c 4 1 1 0 Lowe 1b 5 1 2 1
Bruján 2b 3 0 1 1 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 1 0
Smith 3b 1 0 0 0
White lf 3 0 1 0
Reks ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 110 11 4
Texas 010 100 000 10 3

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Texas 14. 2B_Mejía (4), Choi (8), Huff (2). HR_Arozarena (5), Huff (1), Lowe (4). SB_García (6). SF_Bruján (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Springs 5 5 2 2 1 7
Beeks 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 5
Raley 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Adam 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Feyereisen 1 2 0 0 0 0
Poche W,1-0 1 1 1 0 2 1
Wisler S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Gray 7 3 1 1 2 12
King BS,0-2 1 2 1 1 0 1
Bush 1 0 0 0 1 2
Santana L,2-2 2 1 2 0 0 0

HBP_Santana (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_4:01. A_20,634 (40,300).

