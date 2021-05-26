Skip to main content
Sports

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0

Florida 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 1 1 2 4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Maroon 1 (Sergachev, Johnson), 6:16.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 3 (Kucherov, Hedman), 13:27 (pp).

Third Period_3, Tampa Bay, Point 4 (Cernak, Kucherov), 14:36. 4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 4 (Cernak, Stamkos), 18:18 (en).

Shots on Goal_Florida 8-11-10_29. Tampa Bay 8-7-9_24.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Knight 1-1-0 (23 shots-20 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 4-2-0 (29-29).

A_10,092 (19,092). T_2:25.

Referees_Francis Charron, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Matt MacPherson.

