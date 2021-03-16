Tampa Bay 4, Dallas 3

Tampa Bay won shootout 2-1

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 11 (Palat, Cirelli), 3:55. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 3 (Robertson, Pavelski), 9:05 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Joseph 7 (Maroon, Colton), 14:20. Penalties_Palat, TB (Interference), 0:57; Caamano, DAL (Delay of Game), 3:55; Foote, TB (Hooking), 8:41.

Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 14 (Point, Hedman), 11:49 (pp). 5, Dallas, Benn 5 (Heiskanen, Pavelski), 17:54. 6, Dallas, Radulov 4 (Benn, Robertson), 18:35. Penalties_Tampa Bay bench, served by Maroon (Too Many Men on the Ice), 7:14; Pavelski, DAL (High Sticking), 10:17.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Tampa Bay 2 (Colton G, Point G), Dallas 1 (Robertson G, Pavelski NG, Radulov NG).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 19-7-7-3_36. Dallas 6-10-9-2_27.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 2; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 18-3-1 (27 shots-24 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 4-1-6 (36-33).

A_4,057 (18,532). T_2:43.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Libor Suchanek.