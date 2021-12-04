Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 1 \u2014 3 Boston 0 1 1 0 \u2014 2 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Raddysh 1 (Sergachev), 14:13 (sh). Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Palat 6 (Cirelli, Hedman), 3:36. 3, Boston, Coyle 7 (Smith, Haula), 16:30. Third Period_4, Boston, Lazar 1 (Carlo, Grzelcyk), 4:44. Overtime_5, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 12 (Sergachev), 1:31. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 6-7-8-4_25. Boston 12-16-10-1_39. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Boston 0 of 1. Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 12-4-3 (39 shots-37 saves). Boston, Swayman 7-4-1 (25-22). A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:36. Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Vaughan Rody.