Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
|Boston
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Palat 3 (Point), 8:59.
Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Palat 4 (Kucherov, Cirelli), 12:29. 3, Tampa Bay, Hedman 4 (Kucherov, Johnson), 18:04 (pp).
Third Period_4, Boston, DeBrusk 4 (Grzelcyk, Coyle), 7:04 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-12-6_26. Boston 9-10-11_30.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 5; Boston 1 of 4.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 9-3-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Boston, Halak 4-3-1 (26-23).
A_0 (18,819). T_2:31.
Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Matt MacPherson.
