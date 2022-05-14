Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 \u2014 2 Toronto 0 1 0 \u2014 1 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 1 (Colton, Foote), 18:24. Second Period_2, Toronto, Rielly 3 (Marner, Matthews), 13:25. 3, Tampa Bay, Paul 2, 16:32. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-11-6_25. Toronto 6-8-17_31. Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 3. Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 3-3-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Toronto, Campbell 3-3-0 (25-23). A_0 (18,819). T_2:33. Referees_Eric Furlatt, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brad Kovachik.