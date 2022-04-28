Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|7
|2
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Lowe lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phillips cf-rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|10x
|—
|2