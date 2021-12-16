Skip to main content
Sports

Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1

Ottawa 1 0 0 1
Tampa Bay 0 2 0 2

First Period_1, Ottawa, Chabot 1, 15:43.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 9 (Hedman, Colton), 3:47. 3, Tampa Bay, Hedman 7 (Stamkos, Raddysh), 15:05 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-9-10_26. Tampa Bay 6-12-9_27.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 1 of 5.

Goalies_Ottawa, Forsberg 6-5-0 (27 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 16-4-3 (26-25).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:24.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Jonathan Deschamps.

