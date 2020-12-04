FG FT Reb
NC A&T Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Q.Jones 31 5-10 0-0 0-7 1 2 12
T.Jones 16 5-9 1-3 0-2 0 2 11
Lyons 23 2-4 2-2 0-3 2 4 6
Langley 30 2-4 6-7 1-10 7 1 10
Maye 19 6-9 0-0 1-2 1 4 12
Cleveland 23 0-5 0-1 0-2 2 2 0
Duling 21 4-7 3-4 0-3 0 1 13
Morrice 12 1-3 0-0 2-4 1 2 2
Filmore 9 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 0
Matthews 9 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Robinson 7 1-3 0-0 1-2 1 1 2
Totals 200 27-59 12-17 5-37 15 23 70

Percentages: FG .458, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Duling 2-3, Q.Jones 2-6, Lyons 0-1, Cleveland 0-2, Matthews 0-2, T.Jones 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons).

Turnovers: 16 (Cleveland 3, Langley 3, Lyons 3, Duling 2, Filmore, Maye, Morrice, Q.Jones, T.Jones).

Steals: 4 (Langley 2, Cleveland, Q.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
THE CITADEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 38 7-13 6-7 0-11 3 4 20
Spence 13 2-3 1-1 1-4 0 2 5
Abee 34 5-10 5-6 6-9 5 3 20
Moffe 30 6-12 1-2 0-5 5 3 15
Rice 37 5-18 0-0 0-1 1 2 14
Clark 24 2-3 0-2 0-1 2 0 4
Fitzgibbons 10 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Gammons 7 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Davis 5 0-2 0-2 1-2 0 1 0
Spencer 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-65 13-20 9-35 17 17 78

Percentages: FG .415, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Abee 5-9, Rice 4-16, Moffe 2-6, Davis 0-1, Fitzgibbons 0-1, Brown 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Clark 5, Moffe, Spence).

Turnovers: 12 (Brown 3, Fitzgibbons 2, Moffe 2, Rice 2, Spence 2, Abee).

Steals: 5 (Moffe 3, Abee, Gammons).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC A&T 40 30 70
The Citadel 30 46 78

A_500 (6,000).