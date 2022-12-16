Skip to main content
TEXAS A&M-CC 104, SCHREINER 69

FG FT Reb
SCHREINER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rodriguez 10 2-2 0-0 2-4 1 5 4
Ross 19 2-5 0-0 2-5 1 2 4
Cervantes 18 5-8 0-0 0-0 2 0 13
Gibson 19 3-7 0-1 1-3 3 1 6
Reid 22 2-7 0-0 1-1 1 0 5
Aungst 16 3-8 0-0 1-4 0 0 9
Mackey 13 2-3 1-1 0-0 2 0 6
Maldonado 12 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 3 3
Villarreal 12 1-3 5-6 0-0 0 0 8
Alcocer 11 1-4 2-2 1-2 0 4 4
Johnson 9 1-2 1-2 1-2 0 0 3
Dehoyos 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Caldwell 7 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Guajardo 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Russell 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Washington 5 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Evans 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Robertson 3 0-0 2-3 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 24-61 11-15 9-24 13 20 69

Percentages: FG .393, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (Cervantes 3-5, Aungst 3-8, Mackey 1-1, Villarreal 1-1, Maldonado 1-2, Reid 1-6, Dehoyos 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Russell 0-1, Washington 0-1, Alcocer 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Ross 0-2, Gibson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Alcocer).

Turnovers: 20 (Gibson 4, Mackey 4, Cervantes 2, Dehoyos 2, Ross 2, Alcocer, Aungst, Caldwell, Guajardo, Russell, Washington).

Steals: 7 (Dehoyos 2, Ross 2, Johnson, Villarreal, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS A&M-CC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Keys 15 4-6 0-0 0-2 1 0 8
Fryer 22 2-3 0-0 1-3 2 1 4
Jackson 16 5-6 0-0 0-4 2 1 11
Murdix 20 2-5 2-3 0-2 5 2 6
Tennyson 22 5-8 2-2 0-2 3 2 16
Dease 18 2-5 2-2 0-4 0 3 6
Grandberry 18 1-4 2-2 0-1 1 2 5
Roberts 18 5-8 4-6 2-4 1 1 17
Mushila 16 6-9 7-7 2-4 1 1 19
Williams 16 2-4 0-0 1-4 7 0 5
Marshall 10 1-2 1-2 1-1 2 1 3
Kern 9 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 2 4
Totals 200 37-64 20-24 8-33 25 16 104

Percentages: FG .578, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Tennyson 4-7, Roberts 3-5, Grandberry 1-1, Williams 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Dease 0-1, Fryer 0-1, Murdix 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dease, Grandberry).

Turnovers: 13 (Dease 2, Fryer 2, Grandberry 2, Marshall 2, Mushila 2, Keys, Tennyson, Williams).

Steals: 14 (Murdix 3, Mushila 2, Roberts 2, Williams 2, Dease, Grandberry, Jackson, Kern, Tennyson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Schreiner 34 35 69
Texas A&M-CC 53 51 104

A_1,273 (10,000).

